Donald Raisch

Funeral services for Donald Raisch, 85, formerly of Schleswig, recently of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 3, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, December 30, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include two daughters: Deborah Snelling, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Michelle Raisch, of Denison; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Lillian Soga, of Japan.

