Private graveside services for Donna Meeves, 86, of Schleswig, will be conducted at a later date.

She died Friday, August 20, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove.

Survivors include her children, Lucinda "Cindy" Strong, of Denver, Colorado, Felicia Wittorf, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Richie Meeves, of Schleswig; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Delores Nemitz, of Kiron, and Edna Mae Johannsen, of Ida Grove.