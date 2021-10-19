Donna Reed Foundation receives $2,945 from tourism board to pursue National Register listing

The Denison Tourism Board last Tuesday awarded a $2,945 request from the Donna Reed Foundation for the Performing Arts to pursue listing the Donna Reed Theater (Denison Opera House) on the National Register of Historic Places.
The money will be used to hire a state-certified historical consultant, Libby Wielenga, of Sioux Center, to prepare and submit the nomination form and attend virtually or in person the State Nominations Review Committee.
The application from the foundation said the process is long, complicated and not well suited for volunteers to undertake.
It continued that Wielenga has on-site work experience at the theater, has handled the process before and is capable of handling the theater’s nomination through all six steps from the state to the national level.
The funding will cover Wielenga’s labor, mileage, per diem and mailing costs.
The foundation has already financed the completion of the theater’s site inventory through the State Historical Preservation Office’s Field Services grant program.
The total projected cost of the work is $3,445. The foundation has received $500 from Availa Bank in Denison to be used for the project.
Information from the foundation’s application said that placement on the National Register of Historic Places will help the foundation protect and update the 107-year-old building through state and federal tax credits, which cover a certain percentage of rehabilitation costs; access to restricted grants like the National Park Service’s Historic Preservation Fund; and the State Historic Preservation Office’s Iowa’s Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant, which are only available to National Register properties; and increased heritage tourism through inclusion on the National Park Service’s Discovered Our Shared Heritage Travel Itineraries and other nationally used travel sites and databases.
The foundation said the Donna Reed Museum and Theater is the county’s and Denison’s No. 1, year-round tourism attraction. The museum attracts 350-400 guests from all over the nation in an average year, and even with pandemic closure measures in the early part of 2021, the museum is on track to exceed its current high-water mark of 400 guests in one year. Most of the visitors are from out of the county and contribute to the local economy through shopping, dining and hotel stays.
The theater is also the site for concerts, movies, alumni gatherings, weddings and other events, which also draw people from outside the county.
The Denison Tourism Board made the following other funding requests last Tuesday.
$3,000 to the Denison Stingrays swim team toward a total cost of $5,000 to help with home swim meets and workouts through a new computer, pushbuttons for touchpads and ribbons. The computer will run the scoreboard.
$500 for Market In The Park/Día de los Muertos on October 30 in Washington Park. See a separate story on this event beginning on Page 1 of today’s Denison Bulletin.