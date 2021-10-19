Donna Reed Foundation receives $2,945 from tourism board to pursue National Register listing

The Denison Tourism Board last Tuesday awarded a $2,945 request from the Donna Reed Foundation for the Performing Arts to pursue listing the Donna Reed Theater (Denison Opera House) on the National Register of Historic Places.

The money will be used to hire a state-certified historical consultant, Libby Wielenga, of Sioux Center, to prepare and submit the nomination form and attend virtually or in person the State Nominations Review Committee.

The application from the foundation said the process is long, complicated and not well suited for volunteers to undertake.

It continued that Wielenga has on-site work experience at the theater, has handled the process before and is capable of handling the theater’s nomination through all six steps from the state to the national level.

The funding will cover Wielenga’s labor, mileage, per diem and mailing costs.

The foundation has already financed the completion of the theater’s site inventory through the State Historical Preservation Office’s Field Services grant program.

The total projected cost of the work is $3,445. The foundation has received $500 from Availa Bank in Denison to be used for the project.