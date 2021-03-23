Donna Reed Theater seeks designation on National Register of Historic Places

However, an important aspect of placement on the National Register includes a need for historic photos of the property’s interior that can put the site within a period of historic significance.

For the Donna Reed Theater, these photos could link the site to its German opera house heritage or its art deco period as the Ritz Theater.

Unfortunately, the Foundation currently has no photos of the interior of the theater from either period of historic significance and is in need of the Denison community’s assistance in finding such photos.

Should someone have photos of the theater’s interior from before 1988 (when the property was acquired by the Foundation), they are encouraged to contact Donna Reed Foundation Board Member Robert Lyons at 712-263-7957 or email robert.don.lyons@gmail.com.