Donna Reed Theater seeks designation on National Register of Historic Places

The Donna Reed Foundation has begun the process of securing a spot for the 107-year-old Donna Reed Theater on the National Register of Historic Places.
The designation will officially recognize the value of the theater to the Denison community and provide valuable grant opportunities for preservation of the space.
Beginning life as a German opera house, most locals remember the space as the Ritz Theater – a cultural touchstone in Denison.
The nomination process for the National Register of Historic Places can be lengthy with six major steps to be undertaken as follows.
Research and Evaluation
Preparation of Nomination
Submission
Review by the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office
Review by the Iowa State Nominations Review Committee
Listing on the National Register.
Currently, the Donna Reed Foundation is at Step 2 of the process and just recently completed a site inventory of the property with Libby Wielenga, a historical consultant with the field services program managed by the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office.
The site inventory included a complete walk-around and photographing of the property, compilation of historic ownership and usage documents, and a listing of all renovation work completed at the theater.
However, an important aspect of placement on the National Register includes a need for historic photos of the property’s interior that can put the site within a period of historic significance.
For the Donna Reed Theater, these photos could link the site to its German opera house heritage or its art deco period as the Ritz Theater.
Unfortunately, the Foundation currently has no photos of the interior of the theater from either period of historic significance and is in need of the Denison community’s assistance in finding such photos.
Should someone have photos of the theater’s interior from before 1988 (when the property was acquired by the Foundation), they are encouraged to contact Donna Reed Foundation Board Member Robert Lyons at 712-263-7957 or email robert.don.lyons@gmail.com.
Physical copies of photos can be mailed to the Donna Reed Museum at 1305 Broadway, Denison, IA 51442.