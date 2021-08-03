Donna Reed to be inducted into Iowa Women's Hall of Fame

HALL OF FAME WOMEN: Officials with the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women on Tuesday announced the names of four women who will be inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame this year.

The 2021 honorees are the late Donna Reed, an Academy Award-winning actress who grew up in Denison; Roxann Ryan of Cresco, a former commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety; Cornelia Clark of Grinnell, a nature photographer and book illustrator; and Jan Mitchell of Des Moines, an educator who was Iowa’s 1997 teacher of the year and 2019 recipient of the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice.

The inductees will be honored in a virtual ceremony with details and dates to be announced later this month.