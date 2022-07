Visitation for Donnie Kuhlmann, 71, of Charter Oak, will be 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

He died Wednesday, July 6, at his home in Charter Oak.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Kuhlmann, of Charter Oak; three daughters, Michelle Polzin, of Denison, Jami Henschen, of Mapleton, and Tera Keglovich, of Florida; and seven grandchildren.