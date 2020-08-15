Door-to-door visits begin for 2020 Census

This week, the U.S. Census Bureau began following up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
The current self-response rate is 65.8 percent in Crawford County and 64.3 percent in Denison. That means approximately 6,000 Crawford County residents have yet to be counted, including approximately 3,000 Denison residents, based on most recent population estimates.
Nationwide, the Census Bureau estimates it will need to visit about 56 million addresses to collect responses in person.
Census takers will go door to door to assist people in responding to the 2020 Census in Denison and Crawford County. Census takers have completed training on social distancing and safety protocols, will follow local public health guidelines, and will be required to wear a face mask when conducting follow-up visits.
“America has answered the call and most households responded to the census online, by phone or by mail,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham.
“To ensure a complete and accurate count, we must now go door to door to count all of the households we have not heard back from. During this phase, you can still self-respond online (at 2020census.gov), by phone (at 844-330-2020), or by mailing your completed questionnaire.”
The Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operation is the final stage of conducting the once-a-decade population count of everyone living in the United States.
Households can still respond now by responding online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received. Households can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
How to identify census takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge.
To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
The Chicago Regional Census Center phone number is 312-579-1500.
What households can expect
In most cases, census workers will make up to six attempts at each housing unit address to count possible residents. This includes leaving notification of the attempted visit on the door. The notification will include reminder information on how to respond online, by paper or by phone.
Census takers will go to great lengths to ensure that no one is missed in the census.
After exhausting their efforts to do an in-person interview with a resident of an occupied housing unit, they will seek out proxy sources — a neighbor, a rental agent, a building manager or some other knowledgeable person familiar with the housing unit — to obtain as much basic information about the occupants as they can.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does.
Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
For more information, contact Denison City Hall at 712-263-3143.