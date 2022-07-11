 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dorothy Gries

Funeral services for Dorothy Gries, 90, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

She died Friday, July 8, at Gracewell-Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include three children, Mark Gries, of Pennsylvania, Karen McCord, of Denison, and Kris Anderson, of South Dakota; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Rolan Naab, of Lake View.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

