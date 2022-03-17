 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy McQuaid

  • Updated
  • 0

Memorial services for Dorothy McQuaid, 96, of Dunlap, formerly of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

She died Thursday, March 17, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Oslar of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Oster, of Carroll, Sharon Kay, of Venice, Florida, and Connie Yopp, of Ute.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kenny Lally

Mass of Christian Burial for Kenny Lally, 66, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic…

Police activity report

Police activity report

While delivering his report to the Denison City Council, Assistant Chief Doug Peters said in the monthly report, the general overall activity …

Maxine Cross

Funeral Services for 102-year-old Maxine Cross, 102, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at United Methodist Church…

Gary Meseck

Memorial services for Gary Meseck, 74, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswi…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

When will sanctions help Ukraine?