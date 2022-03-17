Memorial services for Dorothy McQuaid, 96, of Dunlap, formerly of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.

She died Thursday, March 17, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Oslar of Venice, Florida; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Oster, of Carroll, Sharon Kay, of Venice, Florida, and Connie Yopp, of Ute.