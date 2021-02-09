Dow City-Arion Alumni banquet cancelled for 2021

Due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and social distancing recommendations surrounding it, the Dow City-Arion Alumni Association has chosen to hold off on this year's annual banquet.
"The health and safety of our alumni is and will always be our biggest priority. For that reason, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s alumni banquet. While we know this is disappointing, we hope you can understand the steps we’re taking to help keep our attendees safe," the Association stated in a postcard it is mailing to inform alumni of its decision.
This year marks 114 years since the first alumni banquet was celebrated in Dow City.
The banquet had also been cancelled last year due to the pandemic.