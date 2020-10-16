Downtown Denison improvement: Mayor seeks more committee members

She said she is looking for one or two more people for the committee.

Part of Soseman’s personal vision is to have an outdoor dining space downtown.

She noted that a proposed outdoor seating area in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café may fulfill part of that vision.

Woerdehoff said she recently met with Denison City Manager Terry Crawford about working out the logistics and layout of the dining node in front of the bake shop.

WESCO Industries manages the Bake Shop and Hollywood Café

“We have a plan that I believe will appease everyone as we have taken all concerns brought up in the last city council meeting into consideration and addressed them all,” Woerdehoff said.

“I am excited to work with a city council that wants to see changes and improvements as much as I do.”

Soseman said she would also like to see an outside seating area for people who bring lunch to work.

“I envision an open green space with picnic tables or benches just to take their lunch out there and sit down and eat,” Soseman said.