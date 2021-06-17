Driver, three passengers taken to hospital after accident in Dunlap; two people air lifted

On June 12 at about 1:07 a.m., Kevin William Bruck, 54, of Dunlap, was driving a red 2006 Dodge Charger south on Toledo Avenue in Dunlap and was approaching a curve to the left in the road, when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the right side of the ditch and continued to travel south in the ditch until it struck a power pole, causing it to overturn and roll. The vehicle continued to roll multiple times for a few hundred feet in the ditch before it came to rest upside down in the field just west of Toledo Avenue.

The vehicle’s airbags were deployed. The accident report filed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office states that the driver and passengers were not using seatbelts. Bruck and the three passengers in the vehicle were all ejected. All were taken to the hospital.