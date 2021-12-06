DSC musicians to present holiday band concert on Monday

Denison Community Schools (DSC) instrumental musicians will perform the annual holiday band concert on Monday, December 6, at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a performance of the eighth grade band under the direction of Peter Bekkerus.

Eighth graders will perform the following musical numbers: “Chanson de Noel,” “Flight of Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” “Believe!” and “Hark!”

Ryan Meyer will direct the 9-10 concert band in the performance of the following music: “A Cartoon Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “A Holiday Galop.”

The 11-12 concert band will perform “Fanfare of Wakakusa Hill,” “A Christmas Tale” and “Sleigh Ride.” The 11-12 band is directed by Ruben Newell.