Duane Albert Finken

Visitation will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. The family will greet friends 12-2 p.m.

Survivors include his wife, Marti Finken, of Earling; two sons, Jason Finken, of Harlan, and Ryan Finken, of Elk Horn, Nebraska; siblings, Judy Buckley, of Earling, Shirley Leonard, of West Des Moines, Kay Kurcz, of Papillion, Nebraska, Diane Dunham, of Conway, South Carolina, Ruth Asbury, of Pearcy, Arkansas, Debra Hudkins, of Cibolo, Texas, Audrey Henscheid, of Newton, and Keith Finken, of Defiance; and four grandchildren.