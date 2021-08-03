Dustin Logan receives 27 votes in special Ward 1 election in Denison; vote total is 29

Logan already on city council through appointment

Only 29 votes were cast in today’s special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council.

Dustin R. Logan, who was appointed on June 15 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat, was the only candidate who filed for the election.

He received 27 votes. Only two other votes were cast; both were write-in votes.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Boulders Conference Center.

Only residents of Ward 1 were able to vote.

The special election was requested by a petition filed with the Denison city clerk on Friday, June 25, which was within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.

In a letter published in the June 29 Denison Bulletin, Nathan Mahrt, a former councilmember and mayor and resident of Ward 2, listed three reasons for gathering the names for the petition.

“1. The mayor usually nominates a person or recruits a person to serve and then it is approved by council. 2. When looking at potentials to fill a vacancy, experience and commitment to the community are paramount. 3. How does this person fit the dynamic of the current council?”