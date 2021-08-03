Dustin Logan receives 27 votes in special Ward 1 election in Denison; vote total is 29

Logan already on city council through appointment
Only 29 votes were cast in today’s special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council.
Dustin R. Logan, who was appointed on June 15 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat, was the only candidate who filed for the election.
He received 27 votes. Only two other votes were cast; both were write-in votes.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Boulders Conference Center.
Only residents of Ward 1 were able to vote.
The special election was requested by a petition filed with the Denison city clerk on Friday, June 25, which was within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.
In a letter published in the June 29 Denison Bulletin, Nathan Mahrt, a former councilmember and mayor and resident of Ward 2, listed three reasons for gathering the names for the petition.
“1. The mayor usually nominates a person or recruits a person to serve and then it is approved by council. 2. When looking at potentials to fill a vacancy, experience and commitment to the community are paramount. 3. How does this person fit the dynamic of the current council?”
He claimed that none of these reasons were met and that the mayor’s nomination was not chosen.
His letter pointed to his preference for Larry Struck, who was another person who had submitted correspondence to the city indicating his interest in being appointed to the Ward 1 seat on June 15.
Mahrt said that his letter was not directed at any individual but rather city government as a whole.
Before Logan was appointed at the June 15 city council meeting, he said he intended to run for the Ward 1 seat in this November's muncipal electon, and Mayor Pam Soseman said that Struck was not interested in running.
Regardless of the appointment or special election, the Ward 1 seat will be up for election for a four-year term at the regular municipal election on November 2.
The Ward 1 seat was vacated by David Loeschen, who resigned effective May 1. He and his wife moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family. That term ends on December 31.
Logan, 33, is the operations manager at the Andersons Denison Ethanol plant.
Unofficial vote total provided by Crawford County Auditor's Office
Absentee
Dustin R. Logan: 8
Election Day
Dustin R. Logan: 19