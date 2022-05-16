 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earl Dozler

  • 0

Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Dozler, 94, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, May 15, at Gracewell in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Dozler, of Denison; three daughters, Lynn Dozler, of Omaha, Nebraska, Kathy Cook, of Carroll, and Laura Iversen, of Newell; a son, Gary Dozler, of Harlan; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson

A funeral service for Arthur R. "Dick" Erickson, 81, of Battle Creek, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Ma…

Sam Herrig

Funeral services for Sam Herrig, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United Presbyterian Church in Denison wit…

Roger Fineran

Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Fineran, 81, of Ida Grove will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Churc…

Chance Trudell Niles

Mass of Christian Burial for Chance Trudell Niles, 37, of Denison, will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catho…

Margie Gorden

Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Gorden, 79, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in …

Ruth Jeschke

Funeral services for Ruth Jeschke, 88, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison wit…

Ruth Frazier

Funeral services for Ruth Frazier, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis