Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Dozler, 94, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, May 15, at Gracewell in Denison.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Dozler, of Denison; three daughters, Lynn Dozler, of Omaha, Nebraska, Kathy Cook, of Carroll, and Laura Iversen, of Newell; a son, Gary Dozler, of Harlan; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.