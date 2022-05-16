Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Dozler, 94, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, May 15, at Gracewell in Denison.