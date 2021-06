A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Staley, 85, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, June 17, at his home.