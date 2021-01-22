Area students named to ISU Dean’s List

Area residents were among the more than 11,000 Iowa State University students named to the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.
Arcadia
Macie Bock, English
Elise Cameron, performing arts
Zachary Kraus, industrial technology
Drew Schurke, kinesiology and health
Breda
Christopher Gehling, agricultural systems technology
Tre Knobbe, pre-business
Caleb Ludwig, mechanical engineering
Rylee Ludwig, elementary education
Charter Oak
Tyler Huntley, pre-business
Jessica Meseck, veterinary medicine
Defiance
Alan Holloway, music
Heidi Reimers, event management
Austin Scheuring, statistics
Deloit
Macy Waldemar, marketing
Denison
Keyla Barroso, kinesiology and health
Jazlyn Beeck, geology
Paula Bekkerus, English
Sarah Branning, athletic training
Kierah Dau, linguistics
Brady Fredericks, agronomy
Dillon Gesy, software engineering
Andrea Gutierrez, architecture-profesional degree
Hannah Holdsworth, agronomy
Monica Lara, elementary education
Alex Mohr, kinesiology and health
Nouci Moua, elementary education
Benjamin Pardun, criminal justice
Catherine Cabrera, dietetics (H SCI)
Sandibel Sandoval, mathematics
Maria Quezada, elementary education
Edgar Velasquez, marketing
Cameron Webb, agricultural systems technology
Tanner Welsh, kinesiology and health
Charles Wiebers, pre-business
Ava Woollen, microbiology
Dow City
Holly Heistand, interior design
Ella Meyer, kinesiology and health
Dunlap
Abigail Burkhart, kinesiology and health
Claire Gambs, graphic design
Morgan Klein, psychology
Kathryn Puck, elementary education
Grace Reineke, horticulture
Erin Weber, elementary education
Earling
Christabel Deas, elementary education
Rebecca Dresen, agricultural and life sciences education
Thomas Fah, aerospace engineering
David Hoffmann, agricultural systems technology
William Hoffmann, agricultural systems technology
Allen Keane, agricultural engineering
Kara Weis, pre-business
Kirkman
Lindsey Andersen, elementary education
Reece Nielsen, financial counseling and planning
Kiron
Ellie Diersen, aerospace engineering
Ethan Henkel, mechanical engineering
Manilla
Keaton Allmon, criminal justice
Paige Gaskill, elementary education
Will Jorgensen, industrial technology
Miranda Lingle, kinesiology and health
Lucas Schaben, kinesiology and health
Manning
Nicholas Halbur, agricultural studies
Alexis Stadtlander, veterinary medicine
Schleswig
Kambrie Dau, elementary education
Josie Schultz, kinesiology and health
Whitney Weiss, mathematics
Ute
Mandy Meseck, criminal justice
Vail
Saraya Thomsen, psychology
Ivan Zamago, physics
Westside
Alexander Irlbeck, computer science
Morgan Kirsch, animal science