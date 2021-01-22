 Skip to main content
Area students named to ISU Dean’s List
Area residents were among the more than 11,000 Iowa State University students named to the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale.

Arcadia

Macie Bock, English

Elise Cameron, performing arts

Zachary Kraus, industrial technology

Drew Schurke, kinesiology and health

Breda

Christopher Gehling, agricultural systems technology

Tre Knobbe, pre-business

Caleb Ludwig, mechanical engineering

Rylee Ludwig, elementary education

Charter Oak

Tyler Huntley, pre-business

Jessica Meseck, veterinary medicine

Defiance

Alan Holloway, music

Heidi Reimers, event management

Austin Scheuring, statistics

Deloit

Macy Waldemar, marketing

Denison

Keyla Barroso, kinesiology and health

Jazlyn Beeck, geology

Paula Bekkerus, English

Sarah Branning, athletic training

Kierah Dau, linguistics

Brady Fredericks, agronomy

Dillon Gesy, software engineering

Andrea Gutierrez, architecture-profesional degree

Hannah Holdsworth, agronomy

Monica Lara, elementary education

Alex Mohr, kinesiology and health

Nouci Moua, elementary education

Benjamin Pardun, criminal justice

Catherine Cabrera, dietetics (H SCI)

Sandibel Sandoval, mathematics

Maria Quezada, elementary education

Edgar Velasquez, marketing

Cameron Webb, agricultural systems technology

Tanner Welsh, kinesiology and health

Charles Wiebers, pre-business

Ava Woollen, microbiology

Dow City

Holly Heistand, interior design

Ella Meyer, kinesiology and health

Dunlap

Abigail Burkhart, kinesiology and health

Claire Gambs, graphic design

Morgan Klein, psychology

Kathryn Puck, elementary education

Grace Reineke, horticulture

Erin Weber, elementary education

Earling

Christabel Deas, elementary education

Rebecca Dresen, agricultural and life sciences education

Thomas Fah, aerospace engineering

David Hoffmann, agricultural systems technology

William Hoffmann, agricultural systems technology

Allen Keane, agricultural engineering

Kara Weis, pre-business

Kirkman

Lindsey Andersen, elementary education

Reece Nielsen, financial counseling and planning

Kiron

Ellie Diersen, aerospace engineering

Ethan Henkel, mechanical engineering

Manilla

Keaton Allmon, criminal justice

Paige Gaskill, elementary education

Will Jorgensen, industrial technology

Miranda Lingle, kinesiology and health

Lucas Schaben, kinesiology and health

Manning

Nicholas Halbur, agricultural studies

Alexis Stadtlander, veterinary medicine

Schleswig

Kambrie Dau, elementary education

Josie Schultz, kinesiology and health

Whitney Weiss, mathematics

Ute

Mandy Meseck, criminal justice

Vail

Saraya Thomsen, psychology

Ivan Zamago, physics

Westside

Alexander Irlbeck, computer science

Morgan Kirsch, animal science

