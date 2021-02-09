D-S, IKM-Manning students perform at state speech contest

Denison-Schleswig and IKM-Manning speech students performed at the state large group speech contest on Saturday at Denison High School.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools could choose an in-person contest with no more than eight additional schools, a virtual contest at a school or with other schools or a virtual contest format established by the Iowa High School Speech Association IHSSA).
Entries that received straight Division I ratings (a I rating from each of the three judges) can be nominated for All-State Speech honors. In the past, these groups performed at the All-State Speech Festivals. The IHSSA will not conduct festivals this year, but All-State medals will be awarded and a program will be produced.
All-State Speech honors will be announced after 4 p.m. on February 17.
Denison-Schleswig speech results
Straight Division I ratings
One-Act Play: “The Monologue Show from ...,” Ali Gorman, Antonio Rodriguez, Bennett Schneider, Christell Salazar, Emily Espinoza, Hailee Shull, Hannah Neeman, Jack MacGregor, Jessie Dominguiez, Juan Morales, Kelly Arriaza, Maria Perez, Parker Bekkerus, Reed Bowker, Shelby Kastner
Readers Theater: “The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales,” Abby Lemon, Ally Reisz, Angela Cruz, Chloe Koch, Cindy Lopez, Elizabeth Cary, Estela Luna, Isabella Araujo, Jami Watje, Jared Haberberger, Madison Robbins, Taya Adams, Tierrnan Jensen, Tom Welch, Tyanna Strickland
Ensemble Acting: “Death by Public Speaking,” Angel Vargas, Bennett Schneider, Emily Espinoza, Kennedy Martens, Sofia Gomez
Group Improvisation: Connor MacGregor, Isaac Leinen, Olivia Gunderson, Parker Bekkerus
Group Mime: “Snapshots in Time,” Emma Schurke, Gracie Schurke
Group Mime: “Dodgeball,” Addison Curnyn, Elizabeth Christensen, Esteban Cardenas, Harley Wiebers, Isaac Leinen, Jinessa Lewis
Overall Division I ratings
Radio Broadcasting: “97.3 Royal Radio,” Ali Fink, Hannah Weber, Jazmin Ramos, Yizmeray Angulo
Short Film: “Alone...?,” Amanda Zarazua, Analys Martinez, Genesis Rodriguez, Hanry Santamaria, Jack MacGregor, Jacky Lo, Jose Santamaria, Kailyn Kroll
Division II ratings
Group Improvisation: Adrian Velasquez, Angel Sanchez, Collin Scheuring, Guadalupe Garcia, Jake Boelter
Television Newscasting: “MCAA,”Christian Schmadeke, Collin Scheuring, Derek Scheuring, Anna Meyer, Autumn Nemitz, Camryn Schultz, Maci Kaub
IKM-Manning speech results
Straight Division I ratings
Radio Broadcasting: “KLP 78.3,” Liam Carter, Paige Greve and Kamaya Jacobsen
Radio Broadcasting: “KJSN,” Katie Duff, Nevaeh Gross, Skylar Kroeger and Jessica Thomssen
Television Newscasting: “KWCI,” Max Nielsen, Luke Ramsey, Nolan Ramsey and Eryn Ramsey
Short Film: “Insurgence,” Grant Gaer, Jessie Christensen McKenna Mullen and Avery Henkelman
Short Film “Blind Date,” Quentin Dreyer, Lauren Irlbeck, Nathan Johnson, Gabby Riessen, Maddy Snyder, Allison Weeks, Hollie Blum and Maeve Nielsen
Overall Division I rating
Ensemble Acting: “Starlets in Training,” Emma Deets, McKenna Mullen and Katy Wooster
Division II ratings
Group Improvisation: Jessie Christensen, Eli Guzman and Katy Wooster
One-Act Play: “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” Ryan Ahrenholtz, Liam Carter, Quentin Dreyer, Paige Greve, Lizzy Hale, Kamaya Jacobsen and Brody Swearingen