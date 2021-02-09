D-S, IKM-Manning students perform at state speech contest

Denison-Schleswig and IKM-Manning speech students performed at the state large group speech contest on Saturday at Denison High School.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools could choose an in-person contest with no more than eight additional schools, a virtual contest at a school or with other schools or a virtual contest format established by the Iowa High School Speech Association IHSSA).

Entries that received straight Division I ratings (a I rating from each of the three judges) can be nominated for All-State Speech honors. In the past, these groups performed at the All-State Speech Festivals. The IHSSA will not conduct festivals this year, but All-State medals will be awarded and a program will be produced.

All-State Speech honors will be announced after 4 p.m. on February 17.

Denison-Schleswig speech results

Straight Division I ratings

One-Act Play: “The Monologue Show from ...,” Ali Gorman, Antonio Rodriguez, Bennett Schneider, Christell Salazar, Emily Espinoza, Hailee Shull, Hannah Neeman, Jack MacGregor, Jessie Dominguiez, Juan Morales, Kelly Arriaza, Maria Perez, Parker Bekkerus, Reed Bowker, Shelby Kastner