Denison Community Schools Music Department Spring 2021 Performances

The Denison Community Schools Music Department announced the spring 2021 semester performance schedule for all music programs K-12. The next few months will include a mixture of virtual and live performances, as the department works towards a return to in-person music performances.
Attached is a listing of events planned for the remainder of the semester. All events and details are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic is navigated. More details for events with limited seating will be released closer to those performance dates.
All event dates, times, and availability are subject to change due to COVID-19 precautions.
Wednesday, February 3: IHSMA Jazz Band Recording (Jazz I), Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Virtual event. The DHS Jazz One will record its performance for submission to the Iowa High School Music Association for the state jazz band festival. A panel of judges will award divisional ratings from a remote center. Open to families of musicians (approved ahead of time).
Thursday, February 4: Denison Middle School 6th Grade Solo Contest, Denison Middle School music rooms. Live event. DMS 6th graders present their solos for a judge to receive feedback and a rating. Open to the families of the musicians.
Friday, February 5: Monarch Pep Band, Denison High School Gym. Live event. The Monarch Pep Band will perform at halftime of the girls’ varsity basketball game and prior to the boys’ varsity basketball game. Open to the public (limited seating). Admission charged for games.
Friday, February 5: IHSMA Jazz Band Recording (Jazz II), Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Virtual event. The DHS Jazz II will record its performance for submission to the Iowa High School Music Association for the state jazz band festival. A panel of judges will award divisional ratings from a remote center. Not open to the public.
Friday, February 12: Monarch Pep Band, Denison High School Gym. Live event. The Monarch Pep Band will perform at halftime of the girls’ and boys’ varsity basketball games, as well as between the games. Open to the public (limited seating). Admission charged for games
Saturday, February 13: North Polk Show Choir Festival, North Polk High School. Live event. The DHS Singing Ambassadors travel to North Polk High School for the annual show choir festival. Open to families of musicians (limited seating). Admission charged
Wednesday-Friday, February 24-26: SWIBA Jazz Festival Recordings, Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Virtual event. The DHS Jazz ensembles will record their performances for the 2021 Dick Bauman (Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association) Jazz Festival. Exact dates and times of recordings to be determined. Open to families of musicians (approved ahead of time).
Thursday, February 25: Denison Middle School Musical “Aladdin,” Denison High School Fine Arts Center, 7 p.m. Live event. The DMS vocal music program presents Disney’s “Aladdin.” Open to families of performers (limited seating). Admission charged
Tuesday, March 2: 3rd Grade Musical “Lemonade,” Denison Elementary. Virtual event. The third grade classes present the musical performance of “Lemonade.” Streamed on-line (VOD).
Thursday, March 4: Denison High School Instrumental Music Concert, Denison High School Gym. Live event. The DHS Concert Bands will present their late winter concert. Open to the public (limited seating) and streamed on-line (live).
Friday, March 5: Denison High School Vocal Music Pops Concert, Denison High School Gym. Live event. The DHS Choirs and Show Choir will present their annual “Pops” concert. Open to the public (limited seating) and streamed on-line. Admission charged.
Saturday, March 6: Denison Middle School 7-8 Solo/Small Group Contest, Denison Middle School. Live event. The DMS 7th and 8th grade music students will present their solo and small group performances for a judge and receive feedback and a rating. Open to families of the musicians.
Tuesday, March 30: Broadway Elementary 4th Grade Concert, Broadway Elementary Auditorium. Virtual event. The 4th grade classes and Musical Monarchs will present their spring concert, streamed live from the Broadway Elementary Auditorium. Streamed on-line (live).
Thursday, April 1: Mariachi Reyes del Oeste presents “¡Mariachi!,” Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Virtual event. Mariachi Reyes del Oeste presents an educational presentation about mariachi music and its ties to the rich cultural traditions of Mexico. Streamed on-line (VOD).
Tuesday, April 13: Denison Middle School Band Concerts, Denison High School Gym, 6 p.m. - 6th Grade, 7 p.m. - 7th Grade, 8 p.m. - 8th Grade. Live event. The DMS Concert Bands present their spring concert. Open to families of musicians (limited seating) and streamed on-line (live).
Friday, April 16: Jazz 2021, Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Live event. The DMS and DHS Jazz Ensembles will perform in concert. Open to the public (reserved seating) and streamed on-line (live). Admission charged.
Saturday, April 17: Denison High School Solo/Small Group Festival, Denison High School. Live event. DHS musicians will present their solo and small group performances to a judge to receive feedback and a rating. Open to families of the musicians.
Thursday, April 22: Denison Middle School Vocal Concert, Denison High School Fine Arts Center, 6 p.m. - 6th Grade, 7 p.m. - 7th Grade, 8 p.m. - 8th Grade. Live event. DMS vocalists will present their spring concert. Open to families of musicians (limited seating) and streamed on-line (live).
Tuesday, April 27: 1st Grade Musical “A Day In The Country.” Event details unknown at this time.
Saturday, May 1: Fiesta Mariachi 2021, Washington Park. Live event. The Denison Community School mariachi ensembles will work with mariachi educator, Robert Lopez (from Clark County, Nevada) and present performances later in the day at the Washington Park bandshell. Performances will be held at the DHS Gym in case of inclement weather. Open to the public. Admission charged.
Friday, May 7: IHSMA Large Group Festival, to be announced. Event details unknown at this time.
Tuesday, May 11: Denison High School Band and Vocal Concert, Denison High School Gym. Live event. The DHS vocal and instrument ensembles will present their spring 2021 concert and recognize senior members as well as hand out senior awards and music letters. Open to the public (limited seating) and streamed on-line (live).