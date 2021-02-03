Denison Community Schools Music Department Spring 2021 Performances

The Denison Community Schools Music Department announced the spring 2021 semester performance schedule for all music programs K-12. The next few months will include a mixture of virtual and live performances, as the department works towards a return to in-person music performances.

Attached is a listing of events planned for the remainder of the semester. All events and details are subject to change as the COVID-19 pandemic is navigated. More details for events with limited seating will be released closer to those performance dates.

All event dates, times, and availability are subject to change due to COVID-19 precautions.

Wednesday, February 3: IHSMA Jazz Band Recording (Jazz I), Denison High School Fine Arts Center. Virtual event. The DHS Jazz One will record its performance for submission to the Iowa High School Music Association for the state jazz band festival. A panel of judges will award divisional ratings from a remote center. Open to families of musicians (approved ahead of time).