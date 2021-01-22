 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall 2020 BVU Dean’s List
0 comments

Fall 2020 BVU Dean’s List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Area residents were among the more than 500 Buena Vista University students who were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Jake Danner of Westside

Peyton Gross of Manilla

Amanda Gunderson of Kiron

Cara Kastner of Schleswig

Kelsey McConnaughy of Denison

Jack Mendlik of Denison

Aaron Mumm of Denison

Emily Powers of Irwin

Parker Preul of Denison

Bailey Schechinger of Manilla

Peyton Schultz of Kiron

Alison Schweers of Arcadia

Sarah Cogdill of Dunlap

Melanie Girard of Manilla

Zena Gray of Denison

Rhondee Knudsen of Schleswig

Carrissa McClellan of Denison

Chelsey Phipps of Denison

James Wilcox of Charter Oak

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics