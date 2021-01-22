Fall 2020 BVU Dean’s List

Area residents were among the more than 500 Buena Vista University students who were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Jake Danner of Westside
Peyton Gross of Manilla
Amanda Gunderson of Kiron
Cara Kastner of Schleswig
Kelsey McConnaughy of Denison
Jack Mendlik of Denison
Aaron Mumm of Denison
Emily Powers of Irwin
Parker Preul of Denison
Bailey Schechinger of Manilla
Peyton Schultz of Kiron
Alison Schweers of Arcadia
Sarah Cogdill of Dunlap
Melanie Girard of Manilla
Zena Gray of Denison
Rhondee Knudsen of Schleswig