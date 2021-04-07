“Egg”stra nice day for an egg hunt

The weather cooperated on Saturday morning for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Yellow Smoke Park near Denison. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so people were eager to get out and partake in a traditional activity again.

Sponsors for the Easter Egg Hunt were Walmart, Thrifty White, Dollar General, Hy-Vee, Fareway and the local banks. The banks had actually donated money to purchase gifts and prizes last year. Since the hunt was cancelled last year, their donations were used this year to purchase additional items, in expectation that this year’s hunt would attract more people than usual.