Funeral services for Elaine Carlson, 84, of Ricketts, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township in Charter Oak with burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Hanover Township in Charter Oak.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 4, with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

She died Thursday, September 30, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.