 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elaine Staley

  • 0

Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine Staley, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Friday, March 18, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Jenson, of Ames; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe Kenkel, of Earling, and George Kenkel, of Harlan.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kenny Lally

Mass of Christian Burial for Kenny Lally, 66, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic…

Delores A. Holihan

A funeral service for Delores A. Holihan, 85, of Deloit, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

Dorothy McQuaid

Memorial services for Dorothy McQuaid, 96, of Dunlap, formerly of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Huebner Funera…

Police activity report

Police activity report

While delivering his report to the Denison City Council, Assistant Chief Doug Peters said in the monthly report, the general overall activity …

Maxine Cross

Funeral Services for 102-year-old Maxine Cross, 102, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at United Methodist Church…

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Recommended for you