Mass of Christian Burial for Elaine Staley, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Charter Oak with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Friday, March 18, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Jenson, of Ames; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Joe Kenkel, of Earling, and George Kenkel, of Harlan.