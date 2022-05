A funeral service for Eleanor L. Rosenquist, 90, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron.

Interment will be at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Kiron.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

She died Friday, April 22.

Survivors include her children, Beth Rosenquist, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Bruce Rosenquist, of Bend, Oregon; and two grandchildren.