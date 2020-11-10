Election goes smoothly in Crawford County

The affidavit envelop is the envelope used by a voter to mail in a ballot.

The absentee board was allowed to start opening envelopes on the Saturday prior to the election and pull out the secrecy sleeves with the ballots inside.

“Then we stored them that way in a secure location, in the secrecy sleeves, until Monday,” Martens said.

The absentee ballot count started at 11 a.m. on Election Day and was finished by 5:30 or 6 p.m., she said.

Martens said she believes all the ballots will be accounted for when the counting and canvassing process is complete.

“We keep very good records of ballots that go out and that are voted in our office and handled in the vote canvass,” she said.

The absentee board reconvened on Monday to count the ballots that came in the day of the election and the others that were eligible to be counted.

“The ones that were able to be counted, of the mail-in ballots, had to be postmarked prior to Election Day and received in our office by noon today (Monday),” Martens said.

Three ballots received by the auditor’s office were postmarked after Election Day.