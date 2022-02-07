 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elmer E. Denker

Funeral services for Elmer E. Denker, 96, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include sons, Thomas Denker, of Manning, Timothy Denker, of Denison, Terry Denker, of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Denker, of Denison, and Curtis Denker, of Sioux City; daughters, Diane Reisz, of Denison, Carolyn Vollstedt, of Urbandale, and Theresa Thompson, of Papillion, Nebraska; 25 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.

