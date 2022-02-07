Funeral services for Elmer E. Denker, 96, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.