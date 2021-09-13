Arrangements and services for Elmo P. “Bing” Bengfort, 93, formerly of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, in Denison.

He died Saturday, August 28.

Survivors include his sons, Scott Bengfort and Robert Bengfort, both of Peoria, Arizona; his daughters, Sandy Waldron, of Ottawa, Kansas, and Barbara Rademaker, of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Richard Bengfort, of Des Moines; and sisters, Kathy Bliss, of Lake View, Judy Stricker, of Carroll, and Linda Zastrow, of Urbandale.