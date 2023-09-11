It's not too late to register for the 12th annual Embrace the Hills bicycle ride scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16. The ride is on paved roads, beginning and ending in Mondamin, Iowa.

Bicyclists of all skill levels are welcome. For the entry fee, you receive a light breakfast, road support, pocketable proteins at all pit stops, beautiful scenery, and a hearty homemade lunch when you finish your ride — all free with your registration.

This ride is a fundraiser for the Mondamin food pantry, Matthew's House. Bikers are asked to donate one non-perishable food item when they arrive on Saturday.

There are 82 cyclists registered so far, and details can be found on bikeiowa.com. Email the Embrace team at tammimail@gmail.com for more information.