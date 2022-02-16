A funeral service for Emma Lou McComb, 89, formerly of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, at Grace Church in Denison.

Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, February 11.