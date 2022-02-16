A funeral service for Emma Lou McComb, 89, formerly of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 18, at Grace Church in Denison.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 17, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, February 11.
Survivors include her husband, Kay McComb, of Lehigh Acres, Florida; children, Sandra Grage, of Lehigh Acres, Roger Koch, of North Miami, Florida, and Cindy Wiener, of Cave Creek, Arizona; stepchildren, Mike, Tim, Deb and Karen; and brothers, Ronald Schneller, of Comanche, and Robert Schneller, of Punta Gorda, Florida.