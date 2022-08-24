EPA says it reaches $209K settlement with The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC in Denison

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $209,241 settlement with The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC (Andersons Marathon) facility in Denison. It is part of a broader settlement totaling over $1.7 million.

The $1,731,256 million settlement with Andersons Marathon is to resolve an alleged 131 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reporting violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) at four facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

A press release from the EPA said it is the largest EPCRA TRI penalty ever obtained by EPA.

The press release added that all four facilities are located in vulnerable or overburdened communities and the settlement advances the Biden administration’s commitment to deliver environmental justice.

EPA’s Region 7 and Region 5 offices coordinated their investigations of Andersons Marathon’s failure to file, failure to file timely, and failure to file accurate annual EPCRA TRI Forms for several chemicals from its fermentation vapor stream.

“EPA is committed to protecting people from pollution and taking action to ensure facilities are reporting releases in an accurate and timely fashion as required by law,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Larry Starfield, EPA Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. “This settlement ensures the communities surrounding the four facilities have the best available information that they deserve and empowers them to act at a local level when necessary.”

The company has agreed to pay the total penalty of $1,731,256 between two Consent Agreements and Final Orders (CAFO).

The other Andersons Marathon plants cited in the settlement are located in Logansport, Indiana; Albion, Michigan; and Greenville, Ohio

Region 5’s action resolves 99 violations and assess a $1,522,015 civil penalty, and Region 7’s action resolves 32 violations and assess a $209,241 civil penalty. Andersons Marathon has since filed its 2015-2020 EPCRA Toxic Chemical Release Forms and corrected its 2015-2020 data quality errors for chemicals including benzene, ethylbenzene, and toluene and the chemicals discussed below.