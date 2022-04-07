Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township in Charter Oak, with burial at Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, April 6, at Denison Care Center.