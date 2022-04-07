 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernest Poggensee

Funeral services for Ernest Poggensee, 91, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township in Charter Oak, with burial at Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

He died Wednesday, April 6, at Denison Care Center.

Survivors include his four brothers, Edward Poggensee, of California, Robert Poggensee, of Treynor, Donald Poggensee, of Ida Grove, and Herman Poggensee, of Polk City.

