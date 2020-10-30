Ernst, Feenstra energize supporters for a sprint to the finish line

Making a campaign sweep through the area with just days before the November 3 election, Sen. Joni Ernst and Randy Feenstra, a candidate for Congress from Iowa’s 4th District, visited Republican headquarters in Denison to energize the crowd gathered there for a sprint to the finish line on Tuesday.
Feenstra, from Hull, completed his third term in the Iowa Senate this spring. He is facing Democrat J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City.
In the June primary, Feenstra defeated incumbent Steve King, of Kiron, by about 10 percentage points.
Scholten lost to King by about 10,000 votes in the 2018 election.
In his speech and to the press afterwards, Feenstra portrayed the Republicans as the party that wants to protect the freedoms provided in the Bill of Rights and the Democrats as the party that wants to tear them apart.
Asked about the defining issues in the campaign, Feenstra responded, “I think the deciding factor is just looking at black and white, looking capitalism versus socialism, growing an ag economy or the Green New Deal, a government-run takeover or free market. I think those are sort of the pivotal issues that people need to look at.”
Feenstra said his agenda is to get on the House Agriculture Committee.
“The next Farm Bill is in 2022 and we need a strong leader in agriculture. Our Fourth District, we’re either No. 1 or No. 2 in every commodity. That is my passion, to make sure we have a strong voice on the ag committee.”
Ernst, from Red Oak, is seeking her second term in the U.S. Senate. She described a tough and expensive campaign against her challenger, Theresa Greenfield, of Des Moines.
Ernst said what she is hearing on the campaign trail as important issues are jobs and economy.
“Iowans, of course, are hard-working people. They want to get back to work. They want to know the goods they are producing are going to be moving overseas, getting out there. They want to know they can farm and engage in agriculture and engage in these great trade deals,” she said.
She said her top agenda items for a second term are to always fight for farmers.
“We have a renewed commitment from President Trump when it comes to ethanol and biofuels,” Ernst said.
She added that a lot of work still remains to be done for veterans and making sure they have access to care.
She said that she will always fight for working families and making sure men and women have the skills to obtain good jobs.
Ernst also said that the White House has made a commitment to hit 15 billion gallons of ethanol, regardless of any waivers given out to oil refineries.