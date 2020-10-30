Ernst, Feenstra energize supporters for a sprint to the finish line

Making a campaign sweep through the area with just days before the November 3 election, Sen. Joni Ernst and Randy Feenstra, a candidate for Congress from Iowa’s 4th District, visited Republican headquarters in Denison to energize the crowd gathered there for a sprint to the finish line on Tuesday.

Feenstra, from Hull, completed his third term in the Iowa Senate this spring. He is facing Democrat J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City.

In the June primary, Feenstra defeated incumbent Steve King, of Kiron, by about 10 percentage points.

Scholten lost to King by about 10,000 votes in the 2018 election.

In his speech and to the press afterwards, Feenstra portrayed the Republicans as the party that wants to protect the freedoms provided in the Bill of Rights and the Democrats as the party that wants to tear them apart.

Asked about the defining issues in the campaign, Feenstra responded, “I think the deciding factor is just looking at black and white, looking capitalism versus socialism, growing an ag economy or the Green New Deal, a government-run takeover or free market. I think those are sort of the pivotal issues that people need to look at.”

Feenstra said his agenda is to get on the House Agriculture Committee.