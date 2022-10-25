Ernst staff to host traveling office hours in November

Representatives from Senator Joni Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout November to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Ernst will not be present during traveling office hours.

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.

Following is the schedule for traveling office hours in the following area counties.

Carroll County: Wednesday, November 16, 10-11 a.m., Carroll Chamber of Commerce, 407 West 5th Street, Carroll,

Crawford County: Wednesday, November 16, 12-1 p.m., Schleswig City Hall, 111 2nd Street, Schleswig

Harrison County: Tuesday, Tuesday November 15, 3-4 p.m., Missouri Valley Public Library, 420 East Huron Street, Missouri Valley

Ida County: Thursday, November 10, 10-11 a.m., Galva City Hall, 116 South Main Street, Galva

Monona County: Wednesday, November 16, 2-3 p.m., Onawa Public Library, Small Meeting Room, 707 Iowa Avenue, Onawa

Sac County: Tuesday, November 29, 10:30– 11:30 a.m., Lake View City Hall, Council Chambers, 305 Main Street, Lake View