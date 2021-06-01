Establishing rules good for 10 years; wind tower moratorium discussion continues

At a previous meeting, Mark Wengierski, Scout Clean Energy director of development, explained that the distance between towers is set to reduce turbulence that affects the turbines.

Supervisor Eric Skoog asked where the power will be sold after it is generated.

Rocca said the local utilities buy the energy and the credit for the energy can be purchased elsewhere.

“It’s like putting money in the bank,” he said. “You end up in Hawaii and you pull money out there – it’s not the same dollars.”

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said that when he was a secondary roads employee he had good experiences with wind power companies - and County Engineer Paul Assman would hold their feet to the fire.

He said the board wants to establish rules that will be good in 10 years – and asked how much the height of wind towers has increased over time.

Rocca said machines with double the output are only about 4% bigger than older machines, and the turbine blades have not increased in size that much.

The Bulletin and Review asked the supervisors how many people had made complaints about wind towers.