Visitation for Estelle Leinen, 100, of Dow City, will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday May 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, May 17, at her home.

Survivors include her six children, Phil Leinen, of Omaha, Nebraska, Larry Leinen, of Denison, Mary Jostes, of Denver, Colorado, Vincent J. Leinen, of Los Angeles, California, Joan Gould, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Dee Shaw, of Paso Robles, California; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.