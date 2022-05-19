 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Estelle Leinen

  • 0

Visitation for Estelle Leinen, 100, of Dow City, will take place 5-7 p.m. Tuesday May 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dow City with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Tuesday, May 17, at her home.

Survivors include her six children, Phil Leinen, of Omaha, Nebraska, Larry Leinen, of Denison, Mary Jostes, of Denver, Colorado, Vincent J. Leinen, of Los Angeles, California, Joan Gould, of Madison, Wisconsin, and Dee Shaw, of Paso Robles, California; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marlene Skarin

Graveside services for Marlene Skarin, 83, of Texas, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, at the Kiron Cemetery.

Ruth Frazier

Funeral services for Ruth Frazier, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison …

Margie Gorden

Mass of Christian Burial for Margie Gorden, 79, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in …

Earl Dozler

Mass of Christian Burial for Earl Dozler, 94, of Denison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison…

Arthur R. “Dick” Erickson

A funeral service for Arthur R. "Dick" Erickson, 81, of Battle Creek, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Ma…

Sam Herrig

Funeral services for Sam Herrig, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at United Presbyterian Church in Denison wit…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US midterm primaries: Pennsylvania awaits results in key Senate GOP primary