Mass of Christian Burial for Esther Pieper, 93, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.

She died Friday, April 30, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll.