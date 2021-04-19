 Skip to main content
Eugene Christiansen
Eugene Christiansen

  • Updated
Celebration of life for Eugene Christiansen, 86, of Arion, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dow City with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Friday, February 19, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his children Randy, Vicky and Tammy, of Helena, Montana; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Gailen; and two sisters, Linda and Peggy.

