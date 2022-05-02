 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eva L. Bilsten

A funeral service for Eva L. Bilsten, 90, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the United Presbyterian Church in Denison.

Interment will be at the Westside Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will take place at Boulders Conference Center following the church service.

She died Friday, November 19.

Survivors include her three children, Mark Bilsten, of Denison, Jan Simmens, of Cedar Falls, and Jodi Hall, of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

