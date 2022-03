Funeral services for Evelyn Mundt Meyer, 98, of California, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Charter Oak with burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

She died February 28 at her home in California.

Survivors include two daughters, Anitra and JoNel, both of Northern California; and her brother, Donald Hollrah, of Denison.