Evelyn Staller

  • Updated
A funeral service for Evelyn Staller, 108, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Denison.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the church.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, April 3.

Survivors include Willis Staller, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Jean Eggert, of Denison; Linda Dick, of Kansas City, Missouri; Dennis Staller, of Herford, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

