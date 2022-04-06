A funeral service for Evelyn Staller, 108, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Denison.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the church.
The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, April 3.
Survivors include Willis Staller, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Jean Eggert, of Denison; Linda Dick, of Kansas City, Missouri; Dennis Staller, of Herford, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.