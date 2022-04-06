A funeral service for Evelyn Staller, 108, of Denison, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Denison.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at the church.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She died Sunday, April 3.