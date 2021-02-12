Feels like a daily occurrence

 Skip to main content
Maria Chavez

Maria Chavez, of Denison, works at what seems to be a daily job for all of us - scooping snow from the sidewalks and driveways. A consolation is that the last several snowfalls, while persistent, have produce light flakes.  Photo by Gordon Wolf

