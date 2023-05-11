Schleswig VFW Auxiliary President Pam Gronau visited the Schleswig fifth graders on Monday, May 1, to inform the students about Loyalty Day and flag etiquette.

Loyalty Day is observed every May 1 when we take a moment to appreciate the members of our Armed Forces who display the ultimate in loyalty and service to protect our freedoms, liberty and ways of life.

Gronau led an interesting discussion with the youth about military members of their families and any war stories they have been told. The students were presented with a flag etiquette booklet, compliments of the Auxiliary and a ruler with presidents on one side and states and capitals on the other, compliments of Farmers Mutual Insurance.