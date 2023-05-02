Financial Advisor Joe Ferguson of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Denison has received the Certified Financial Planner, or CFP certification, granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Becoming a CFP® professional expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following areas:

Financial management

Tax-sensitive investment strategies

Retirement savings

Insurance planning

Education planning

Estate considerations

In addition to the education and examination components of certification, Ferguson also has committed to abiding by the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022.

Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.