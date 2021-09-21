Finding a new purpose for the old power plant

DMU General Manager Rory Weis brought up the subject of the old power plant as a discussion item at the DMU Board’s July meeting.

Then at the August meeting Weis informed his board that discussions with the party interested in the old power plant had continued.

“I met with the individual and also asked Evan Blakley (executive director of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County) to meet with us,” said Weis. “Evan’s help in the discussion and helping him (the interested party) secure additional funds beyond what we’re talking about would be very beneficial to the interested party.”

In order to provide assistance to the interest party, DMU first had to determine if it had surplus funds. Weis explained the Renee Vary, DMU’s finance manager, reached out to legal counsel for help with this. Weis said a calculation can be run to show if DMU has a surplus. Vary ran the calculation and found that a surplus does exist.

Weis continued that some of his board members questioned if using DMU’s economic development policy would be possible but he explained, “Our scope as a municipal electric utility is very narrow, and the policy does not allow us to use those funds. We could possibly look at that program and see if we can change any of it at all and still comply with Iowa law.”