Fire claims home in Ricketts

A fire early on Friday morning left a Ricketts family without their home.

Ricketts Fire Chief BH Meyer said the older two-story house on Oak Street, the home of the Steve Smith family, was a complete loss, although part of the structure is still standing.

He said the family of three – husband, wife and daughter – were at home when the fire broke out. Family members were alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke.

The fire call came to the Crawford County communications center at 7:53 a.m.

The fire broke out on the southwest corner of the house in a porch, Meyer said.

No cause was determined.

Firefighters from Ricketts, Charter Oak, Schleswig, Denison and Ute were called to the scene. Meyer said Ute brought a tanker to help haul water.

The Crawford County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Water was hauled from a fire hydrant by the south end of town near an old filling station site and from the town’s water tower.

Meyer said a lot of the family’s possessions were burned up in the fire or damaged by water.