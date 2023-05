Denison Elementary School recently hosted its first grade musical, "Tales of Temples and Tombs," under the direction of Angie Rosener.

The first graders sang several songs about ancient Egypt, pyramids, the Nile River, and pharaohs. Songs included: “Tales of Temples and Tombs,” “Down by the Banks,” “Pharaoh…Our Man,” “Pyramids,” King Tut Rap” and “Mummy Rock.”