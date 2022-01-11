 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florela Geraldean Brewster

Florela Geraldean Brewster, 86, died Saturday, January 1, on her family farm outside of Logan. She was born near Deloit,

A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, January 8, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap. Burial was at the Deloit Cemetery.

The Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine/Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Clifford Brewster, of Missouri Valley, Wanda Hogue, of Mondamin, Rick Brewster, of Cupertino, California, and Julie Haupt, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

