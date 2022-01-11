Florela Geraldean Brewster, 86, died Saturday, January 1, on her family farm outside of Logan. She was born near Deloit,
A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, January 8, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap. Burial was at the Deloit Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Clifford Brewster, of Missouri Valley, Wanda Hogue, of Mondamin, Rick Brewster, of Cupertino, California, and Julie Haupt, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.