Memorial Services for Florence Jepsen, 91, formerly of Schleswig, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at United Church of Christ in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

She died January 4 at her home in Wisconsin.

Survivors include her daughter, Carole Johnson, of Coloma, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.