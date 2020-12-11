Food distribution Tuesday at Presbyterian Church

The Crawford County Hunger Fighters and the Siouxland Food Bank conduct their next bulk food distribution on Tuesday December 15, at the United Presbyterian Church in Denison.

Food is made available free of charge to Crawford County families in need of assistance. Drive-through pickup will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters can be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency and Our Savior Lutheran Church.